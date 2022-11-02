English
Asian Elite Boxing Championships: India's winning run continues as Hussamuddin and Lakshya advance into QF

By
Mohd Hussamuddin (Red) celebrates after defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu 3-2 in his round of 16 match at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. Pic Credit- ASBC-Marget Kincses.
Mohd Hussamuddin (Red) celebrates after defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu 3-2 in his round of 16 match at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. Pic Credit- ASBC-Marget Kincses.

Amman (Jordan), Nov 2: Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience and temperament to notch up a close win and move into the quarter-finals on the second day of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday (November 2).

2022 CWG bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) was facing Kyrgyzstan's Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarterfinal. The Indian boxer started on a bright note and showed his technical superiority and clean boxing in the first round but his opponent came back strongly in the second round to mount a comeback.

Both the boxers had everything to play for in the last round and they started attacking from the beginning but Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches and dodged his opponent consistently to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour.

Mohd Hussamuddin (Red) defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu 3-2 in his round of 16 match at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. Pic Credit- ASBC-Marget Kincses.
Mohd Hussamuddin (Red) defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu 3-2 in his round of 16 match at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. Pic Credit- ASBC-Marget Kincses.

He will take on Pakistan's Ilyas Hussain in the quarter-final.

Late on Tuesday night, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) blanked Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinal bout to progress to the quarter-final.

Later tonight, Sparsh had to square off against Olympic bronze medallist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal bout. He lost 1-4 to the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and bowed out.

Two Indian boxers- Savita (50kg) and Kapil (86kg) will be in action tomorrow in the round of 16.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

Squad

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).

(BFI)

Read more about: boxing jordan boxers
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 20:34 [IST]
