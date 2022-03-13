3x3 Pro Basketball League: Raspreet Sidhu leads Delhi Divas to second Round Title

The third season is being played at the Hotel Wyndham Chandigarh Mohali from 8th - 21st March 2022 and is seeing participation from top national and international men's and women's 3X3 basketball players.

Raspreet Sidhu leads the way again

India player Raspreet Sidhu was in scorching shooting form for Delhi Divas today right from the league rounds. Both in the pool stages and in the finals, Divas handed the Stephy Nixon-led Kochi Stars identical 21-11 double-digit defeats.

In the finals, Delhi built up an early 6-2 lead. Delhi's defence remained top-notch, containing the much taller India centre Stephy Nixon from causing too much damage in the paint. Divas' 4 point cushion soon ballooned to a 17-9 advantage, as the Stars appeared gassed in the midday heat.

This was Delhi's second title win in three rounds. Meanwhile, Kochi underlined its consistency reaching its third straight finals.

Indian basketball legends face off

Earlier in the league stages, Indian women's basketball legends Anitha Pauldurai (Padma Shri, 2021) and Geethu Anna Rahul (Arjuna Award, 2014) faced off for the first time this season. Pauldurai's Jaipur Regals prevailed over Rahul's Coimbatore Spunkies, giving the Regals their maiden win in the Women's League.

"I want to thank 3BL because playing a league is very important for basketball. I know very well because I've been playing for 18 years. I am happy that before retirement I've played at least two seasons of 3BL, last season and this season. Hats off to [Commissioner Rohit] Bakshi Sir. I hope [his] dreams come true [and] I am sure one day we will play [in the] Olympics," Pauldurai said after Regals secured a spot in the semifinals.

Source: Media Release