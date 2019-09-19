English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

41-member Indian team announced for Asian Shooting Championship

By Pti
41-member Indian team announced for Asian Shooting Championship

New Delhi, Sept. 19: A 41-member strong Indian shooting squad will look to secure the maximum possible Olympic quotas in the 14th Asian Championship, which begins in Doha on November 3.

Thirty-eight Olympic quota places will be up for grabs in the continental tournament in the Qatari capital. The selection committee of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), which met in the capital on Wednesday, announced the team consisting of shooters across the 15 Olympic events, including six entries only for the non-competition Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section.

A notable selection was the fielding of seasoned rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput in the MQS section of the men's 10m Air Rifle event. This was done to ensure that in a situation the second quota in the event is not earned, Sanjeev can be kept for the event for Tokyo.

Divyansh Panwar has earned one quota for India in the 10m Air rifle out of a maximum possible two till now.

There are also some new faces who will be seen for the first time in senior India colours in the Olympic events. Among them, Shravan Kumar (in men's 10m Air Pistol) will join the duo of Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Also, in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, where there are four quotas to be won in Doha, Bhavesh Shekhawat will partner the likes of Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh. Neeraj Kaur, in women's 25m Pistol, will also be seen for the first time for India in an international event. The teams across junior and youth categories as well as non-olympic categories were also announced.

More SHOOTING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Yuvraj's 6 sixes turns 12 this day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 18:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue