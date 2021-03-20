Wise claims three-stroke lead after back-to-back 64s at Honda Classic

The 24-year-old 2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year capitalised on first-round leader Matt Jones' even round of 70 to move ahead at the halfway point, becoming the first player with multiple 64s or better in the same week at PGA National since 2007.

The American had never led a PGA Tour event after 36 holes, but he is in a strong position with Jones and Brandon Hagy (62) tied in second on nine under, with Sam Ryder (63) in fourth on eight under.

Wise mixed five birdies and two eagles with three bogeys to move clear.

"It's two great rounds of golf and I love that. I love that I'm playing good," Wise said.

"But this place can get to you pretty quick and there's a lot of golf left ahead and a lot of trouble out there."

The first player with multiple 64s or better in the same week at PGA National since 2007.@AaronWise_ leads by 3 @TheHondaClassic. pic.twitter.com/TbSnZYAcqf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 20, 2021

Australian Jones had tied the course record on day one to take a three-stroke lead but let his advantage slip with four bogeys on his front nine.

Hagy surged into contention with the best round of the day, which included six birdies and an eagle on the 18th.

The 29-year-old American actually received a late call-up for the tournament, with his delayed arrival meaning he missed the practice rounds.

"I'm feeling like I'm playing on a little bit of house money, so I kept it pretty loose out there," Hagy said.

Ryder was the other big mover on Friday, with seven birdies for the day including long putts on the 12th and 15th.

Phil Mickelson is grinding to make the cut on Friday. A triple bogey on No. 11 hurt, but he remains 1 shot inside the cut line. pic.twitter.com/IDxRsXN2Nj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 19, 2021

Denny McCarthy (65), Scott Harrington (67), Russell Henley (69) and Irishman Shane Lowry (66) are all within striking distance, tied for fifth on seven under, ahead of Camilo Villegas, who shot a 65 on Friday to be at six under.

Stewart Cink and Brice Garnett both shot six-under 64s on day two to be among six players on five under tied for 10th.

After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Lee Westwood was among those to miss the cut, while Phil Mickelson survived after a triple bogey on the 11th.