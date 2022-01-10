Ace Cueist Pankaj Advani tests positive for COVID-19

In the past week, we have witnessed several positive cases of athletes and ace cueist Pankaj Advani is the latest sportsperson to test positive for Covid. The world champion tested positive on Sunday (January 9).

In an official media communique, Pankaj stated that he woke up with a fever and uncontrollable shivering in the morning. To confirm if he was infected with the virus, Pankaj tested himself with the home test kit and the results indicated that he was Covid positive.

The ace cueist stressed the fact that he contracted the virus despite following all the safety precautions. While talking about his condition, Pankaj said, "Despite taking all precautions, I ended up getting infected. I have never experienced this kind of shivering and thought of testing myself and the results were positive. It's my humble request to everyone that please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks. These are tough times for all of us. Hopefully, I'll recover in a week."

The 'King of Green Baize' had put up a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards championship in Bhopal and made headlines after winning the National Billiards title. It was one of the longest tournaments held at the prestigious Sage University.

He was preparing for the upcoming international tournament, the IBSF World Snooker Championship that was originally scheduled to take place in January. But, the rising cases of Omicron has postponed the championship to March.

India reported a rise of 1,79,723 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities reported this morning by the health ministry.

In the wake of the rising number of cases, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday decided to close its 67 training centres across the country. However, national camps for elite athletes will continue in bio-bubbles.

The decision will not impact the National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) like the ones in Patiala and Bengaluru where camps for elite athletes are in progress across multiple disciplines. "In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training centres across the country," the SAI said in a statement.