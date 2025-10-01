Alisson Injured And Ruled Out Of Chelsea Match Following Liverpool's Loss To Galatasaray

More sports Las Vegas Aces Overcome Indiana Fever In Overtime To Advance To WNBA Finals The Las Vegas Aces triumphed over the Indiana Fever 107-98 in overtime, led by Aja Wilson's 35 points. The Aces will face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

In a thrilling Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals, Aja Wilson and Jackie Young led the Las Vegas Aces to a 107-98 overtime victory against Indiana Fever. Wilson scored 35 points while Young added 32, securing their spot in the WNBA Finals. The Aces will face the Phoenix Mercury in the championship series starting Friday.

Despite being plagued by injuries, Indiana Fever put up a strong fight. Kelsey Mitchell, who had scored 15 points, left the game with a leg injury in the third quarter. Her absence added to the team's challenges as Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were already sidelined.

Las Vegas relied heavily on their star players to overcome Indiana's resilience. Chelsea Gray contributed 17 points despite briefly leaving the game due to an injury scare. The Aces needed every point as Indiana refused to back down even after Mitchell's departure.

The Fever showcased determination by tying the game at 84 with just under a minute left in regulation. Odyssey Sims was instrumental for Indiana, scoring 27 points, while Natasha Howard added 16. Six Fever players reached double figures, highlighting their collective effort.

As regulation time wound down, Young missed a potential game-winning layup, sending the match into overtime. In OT, Las Vegas took control early and maintained their lead until the final buzzer. The Aces' ability to withstand pressure was crucial in securing their place in the finals.

The Fever's tenacity was evident when Sims tied the game again with a layup just seconds before overtime. However, Las Vegas capitalised on their experience and depth to outlast Indiana's spirited challenge.

The upcoming finals promise excitement as Las Vegas aims for another title against Phoenix Mercury. With key players performing at their peak, fans can expect an intense battle for WNBA supremacy.