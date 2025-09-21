More sports A'ja Wilson Achieves Historic Fourth WNBA MVP Award With Stellar Performance Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has made history by winning her fourth WNBA MVP award. She led the league in scoring and blocked shots, solidifying her status as a top player. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Las Vegas Aces' standout player, A'ja Wilson, has made history by clinching the WNBA MVP award for the fourth time. The WNBA announced on Sunday that Wilson secured the regular-season MVP title for the second consecutive year. She previously won this accolade in 2020 and 2022. This achievement places her ahead of Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson, who each have three MVP titles.

Wilson's performance this season was exceptional, earning her 51 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes from a panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Colliers came in second, followed by Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas. Last season, Wilson was the unanimous MVP choice, highlighting her consistent excellence on the court.

A'ja Wilson also received recognition as the WNBA's Co-Defensive Player of the Year last week. She led the league in scoring for two consecutive years with an average of 23.4 points per game and topped the charts in blocked shots at 2.3 per game. Her impressive stats include averages of 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

This season marked Wilson's second consecutive year averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal per game—a feat unmatched in WNBA history with a minimum of 15 games played. At age 29, she played a pivotal role in helping the Aces secure their final 16 regular-season victories and advance to the semi-finals of the WNBA play-offs.

Wilson's career achievements continue to set new standards in women's basketball. Her ability to dominate both offensively and defensively makes her a formidable force on the court. As she continues to excel, her influence on the sport is undeniable and inspiring for future generations of players worldwide.