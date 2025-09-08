English Edition
A'ja Wilson Delivers Record-Breaking Performance In Aces Victory Over Chicago Sky

In an impressive display, A'ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to an 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky, achieving a league-record 13th game with at least 30 points. Coach Becky Hammon commended her dual offensive and defensive skills.

By

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon expressed no surprise at A'ja Wilson's outstanding performance in their 80-66 win over the Chicago Sky. Wilson scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, setting a league record with her 13th game of at least 30 points this season. This was also her 10th game with both 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, surpassing her own previous record.

Wilson's defensive skills were equally impressive against Chicago. She managed three steals and blocked four shots during the game. This season marks the second consecutive year she has achieved at least 60 blocks and steals. Only Lisa Leslie in 2005 and Yolanda Griffith in 2000 have accomplished similar feats in WNBA history.

A'ja Wilson Shines in Aces Victory

After Sunday's match, Wilson leads the league with an average of 23.8 points per game and ranks second with 10.1 rebounds, just behind Chicago's Angel Reese. Reese faced suspension for the first half and struggled with back issues later in the game. The Aces' victory extended their winning streak to 14 games, making it the fourth-longest in WNBA history.

Wilson is a strong contender for her fourth MVP award, though Minnesota's Napheesa Collier has also had an impressive season. Hammon praised Wilson's dedication, stating she deserves all accolades received. "She's both a lion and a gazelle," Hammon said, highlighting Wilson's ability to dominate physically while maintaining agility.

The Aces are now tied with the Atlanta Dream for second place in the league standings. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx have secured the top seed and home-court advantage for the playoffs with a record of 33-9.

Hammon admires how Wilson excels on both ends of the court, especially defensively. "The way she does it on both ends... It blows your mind sometimes," Hammon remarked. Watching Wilson play is a unique experience due to her elite skills on defense.

Story first published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 19:10 [IST]
