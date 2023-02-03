Adda52.com announces 3rd edition of Adda52 Champions Leaderboard

The players will have the chance to participate and showcase their talent to win from the prize pool of INR 1.7 crore GTD, including a contract of INR 20 Lakhs for the winner, who will be crowned with the title of 'Adda52 Game Ambassador'. The Adda52 Game Ambassadors are the faces of the brand and get to represent it everywhere.

Here is the list of tournaments that ‌players can play to qualify for the ACL:

1. Freeroll tournaments (no entry fee)

2. Low stakes tournaments (entry fee ranging from 10 to 499)

3. Mid-stakes tournaments (entry fee ranging from 500 to 1999)

4. High stakes tournaments (entry fee ranging from 2000 & above)

You can participate in any of the aforementioned tournaments to start your ACL journey. As you play and win them, your ranking in the monthly leaderboard goes up.

The criteria for the players to advance to the next round will be based on their monthly leaderboard position. The players who qualify every quarter will play a Sit & Go tournament worth INR 5 Lakhs at the end of the quarter to fix their seats for the final table.

Speaking at the launch, Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com said, "At Adda52, our constant endeavour is to give poker enthusiasts the most memorable playing experience. We are excited to commence the 3rd edition of ACL and celebrate an epic season of skill-based gaming. With ACL 3.0, we are geared up to take the passion of poker to another level and look forward to the participation from players from across the country, giving their best to be crowned as the Adda52 Game Ambassador."

Shivanandan Pare, Executive Director & CEO, Deltatech Gaming Limited said, "Adda52 has come a long way with our - ACL in India. All previous ACLs have been tremendously successful and we are super thrilled to kick off the 3rd edition. Just like any sport, poker allows players to be versatile, creative and skilful in their approach, and with this distinct platform, we aim to encourage every Indian to play poker, the most recognised global 'game of skill'. Finally, good luck to all the participants, let's make this a super entertaining season."

Additionally, the winner of the ACL 2.0 will be announced at the finale which will take place from 17-20 February 2023 at the Deltin Royale, Goa - with the finalists competing for the title of 'Adda52 Game Ambassador' and a contract worth INR 20 Lakhs. You can get more information on the Adda52.com website.

Source: Media Release