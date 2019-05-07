Aditi finishes tied 35 at Mediheal Championship on LPGA

It was the third successive cut Aditi had made this season after five missed cuts in a row. Starting the day at three-over for the tournament, Aditi bogeyed the first hole, but made up on the very next. She birdied fifth, bogeyed sixth and turned in a string of pars next eight holes. She birdied 15th and gave back that shot on 16th, but closed with a birdie on 18th for the 71.

Sei Young Kim overcame a rough start to win the LPGA MEDIHEAL title at cold and windy Lake Merced. She beat back a strong challenge from Bronte Law and Jeongeun Lee6 with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Three strokes ahead entering the day, Kim opened with a double bogey and a bogey and dropped another stroke on No. 8.

The 26-year-old South Korean birdied the par-5 15th to regain a share of the lead, dropped back with a bogey on the par-3 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a 3-over 75 and a spot in the playoff at 7-under 281. Law closed with a 65, finishing about two and a half hours before Kim, and Lee6 had a 67.

Kim won for the eighth time on the LPGA Tour, improving to 4-0 in playoffs. Lexi Thompson, Amy Yang, Eun-Hee Ji and Charley Hull tied for fourth at 5-under. Thompson, Yang and Ji each shot 71, and Hull had a 74.