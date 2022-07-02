Adriano Moraes looking forward to legacy-defining rematch with Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161

The two will battle once again in the main event of ONE 161, which airs live in North American primetime on 26 August.

"As champion, I have to defend my title. Regardless of my opponent, I have to be ready on the scheduled date to do my job in the best possible way," Moraes said.

"I've fought Demetrious Johnson. I've shown my strength against him. But if this is the fight ONE Championship wants, I'm in if that's the plan. Let's make it happen."

Moraes first fought Johnson in the main event of "ONE ON TNT I" in April 2021. And while it was already his fourth defense of the ONE Flyweight World Title, combat sports fans and experts favored "Mighty Mouse" because of his athleticism and experience.

"Mikinho" had other plans when he shook Johnson in the second round with a right hand and ended the fight with a knee to his opponent's head. That result was stunning because Moraes was the first fighter to score a finish against Johnson.

What's more surprising is that he used his striking and not his fabled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expertise to retain the ONE Flyweight World Title. However, those on his team, as well as his close supporters, knew that he could defeat the icon convincingly.

"A lot of people were surprised, but my team and the people who always believed in me weren't surprised. We already knew. We work very hard, and we have a unique discipline. So, for us, it was a normal working day, and thank God everything went well," the Florida-based Brazilian said.

Now that he will be competing against Johnson again, Moraes aims for a submission finish this time, just like how he defeated #3-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X this past March.

Another win over Johnson will give him 21 career victories. More importantly, no one will doubt his place as one of the best in the sport, not even those who called his previous victory a fluke.

"I know he's coming in very hungry for this rematch. I'm training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round," Moraes said.

"This fight is significant for my legacy because I want to make as many title defenses as possible during my career. And [another] victory over him will help build that legacy."

Source: Media Release