Advani, Amee clinch national 6-Red snooker title

Chennai, December 24: Pankaj Advani of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board added another national title to his collection of trophies, beating Railways’ Kamal Chawla 7-3 on Saturday in the final of the 7th National 6-Red Snooker Championship here.

In the women’s section, Amee Kamani defended her crown, beating Karnataka’s Vidya Pillai 4-1 in the summit clash.

And the National title No.30 for Pankaj Advani.



Wins the National 6Reds Championship by defeating Kamal Chawla 7-3 — Cue Sports India (@cuesportsindia) December 23, 2017

For multiple times world champion, Advani, the triumph took his count of national titles to 30. This is also his third 6-Red national title, having won earlier in 2010 and 2016.

In the best of 13 frame final, Chawla opened with a stupendous break of 65 to take the lead. Advani bounced back to take the next to get back on level terms.

Chawla came up with a break of 45 to take the third to jump into the lead again.

Advani hit back strongly to take the next two to go 3-2 up. His rival fought back to equalise at three frames each.

After a hard-fought seventh frame, the PSPB cueist brooked no stopping and stormed to yet another triumph.

National 6 Reds Snooker Champion!! Feels awesome to end the year on a high 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PWoenvShOR — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) December 24, 2017

“It feels great to end the year on a high. It was an important tournament as the ranking enables us to represent India in the Asian championship. I’m glad that I did it and won in style,” he said after the match.

“Kamal is a great player, and it was never easy to best him here in the finals,” he added.

Earlier in the semifinals, Advani defeated Sourav Kothari of PSPB 6-2 in a best of 11 frames encounter while Chawla beat Akshay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh 6-5.

Advani, Chawla, Kothari and Akshay Kumar have qualified to represent India in the Asian 6-Red Snooker championship to be held next year.

Amee Kamani defends her title by defeating Vidya Pillai 4-1 in the final — Cue Sports India (@cuesportsindia) December 23, 2017

The women’s final saw Amee Kamani dominate against Vidya after dropping the first frame, to run out a 4-1 winner.

She also made a highest break of 68 in the tournament.