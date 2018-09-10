After Asiad success, Rahi Sarnobat now eyes Olympics

She achieved the feat by bagging the yellow metal in 25m air pistol event in Jakarta recently. "An Olympic medal is the only thing which is left to achieve. So now the next (target) will be the (2020) Olympics," she told PTI. "I went to Olympic Games before but those are past now. Now it should be a podium finish (in Tokyo)," added Rahi, who hails from Kolhapur district.

No Indian female shooter has managed to win an Olympic medal so far in the history of the Games. Sarnobat said to fulfil her Olympic dream, she now needs to give more focus on mental and physical training. "There are many things that I have to improve. Olympics is not easy. There pressure is completely different. You need to be psychologically and physically strong. Technically Indian shooters are now in very good shape. So now we have to focus more on mental and physical training," she said.

Sarnobat, however, is very well aware of the difficulties that lies ahead. "2020 (Olympics) is quite far and its a big vision. But we have five Olympic qualification competitions and all are important as the competition will be tough and all shooters will try to qualify for the Games," she said.

"These competitions will define where we are and what we can do or what we have to improve. It's a journey, and we have to see where we are before the Olympics," Sarnobat explained. Sarnobat dedicated her Asiad gold to her new German coach Munkhbayar Dorjsuren. "I will dedicate this (medal) more to my new coach because she worked differently with me. She (Dorjsuren) is a champion, an Olympic medallist. She has that attitude which helps me to think that I can (do it)," Sarnobat said.

Sarnobat returned to the city on Sunday (September 9) night after competing in the World Championships in Chagwon, South Korea, where she failed to win a medal. Sarnobat called on Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Vinod Tawade at the state secretariat here, who felicitated her for her achievement.