AIBA Women's World Championships: Saweety Boora progresses to the pre-quarters as debutant Neeraj loses on Day 3

By
India's Swaeety Boora started her AIBA World Championships campaign with a winning note as she defeated Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0 to reach the pre quarters
India's Swaeety Boora started her AIBA World Championships campaign with a winning note as she defeated Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0 to reach the pre quarters

New Delhi, October 5: World Championships silver medalist Saweety Boora (75kg) put up a notable performance to progress into the pre-quarterfinals while Neeraj bowed out after a contentious verdict resulting in a mixed day for India at the AIBA Women's World Championships at Ulan-Ude, Russia on Saturday (October 5).

Saweety came out a better boxer landing punches with more accuracy compared to her opponent as she blanked Mogolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0, even though the Mongolian tried to make a comeback in the dying minutes, not enough to impress the judges.

AIBA Women's World Championship 2019: Jamuna Boro gives India winning start

Earlier in the day, India witnessed a major upset as Neeraj (57kg) had to endure a surprise loss through a split verdict of 2-3.

The India Open and Umakhanov Memorial International gold medalist put up a remarkable fight on debut; displayed superior technique and aggression compared to Jieru Qiao's aimless punches. However, Neeraj failed to receive the judges' nod despite the Chinese pugilist getting a point revoked for foul play in Round 2.

The Indian team had lodged a protest against the decision as per the latest AIBA guideline where a team is allowed to challenge two decisions in a tournament; the protest though was not accepted by the technical reviewer and the review plea was turned down.

Saweety will now face CWG Gold medallist and second-seeded Welsh boxer, Lauren Price on October 8.

And On Sunday former World champion and 5-times Asian gold medalist Sarita Devi (60kg) will take the ring opposite Natalia Shadrina of Russia while debutant Nandini (81kg) will be challenged by Germany's Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger.

Source: Media Release


Read more about: aiba boxing boxers
Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 20:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019

