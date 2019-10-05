AIBA Women's World Championships: Saweety Boora progresses to the pre-quarters as debutant Neeraj loses on Day 3

New Delhi, October 5: World Championships silver medalist Saweety Boora (75kg) put up a notable performance to progress into the pre-quarterfinals while Neeraj bowed out after a contentious verdict resulting in a mixed day for India at the AIBA Women's World Championships at Ulan-Ude, Russia on Saturday (October 5).
Saweety came out a better boxer landing punches with more accuracy compared to her opponent as she blanked Mogolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0, even though the Mongolian tried to make a comeback in the dying minutes, not enough to impress the judges.
Earlier in the day, India witnessed a major upset as Neeraj (57kg) had to endure a surprise loss through a split verdict of 2-3.
The India Open and Umakhanov Memorial International gold medalist put up a remarkable fight on debut; displayed superior technique and aggression compared to Jieru Qiao's aimless punches. However, Neeraj failed to receive the judges' nod despite the Chinese pugilist getting a point revoked for foul play in Round 2.
The Indian team had lodged a protest against the decision as per the latest AIBA guideline where a team is allowed to challenge two decisions in a tournament; the protest though was not accepted by the technical reviewer and the review plea was turned down.
Saweety will now face CWG Gold medallist and second-seeded Welsh boxer, Lauren Price on October 8.
And On Sunday former World champion and 5-times Asian gold medalist Sarita Devi (60kg) will take the ring opposite Natalia Shadrina of Russia while debutant Nandini (81kg) will be challenged by Germany's Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger.
Source: Media Release