English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIBA World Women's Championships: Manju Rani settles for silver on debut as India finish with 4 medals

By

Bengaluru, October 13: Manju Rani's brilliant debut campaign in 48kg at the AIBA Women's World Championships 2019 culminated in a silver medal as Indian women pugilists finished with a rich haul of four medals that included one silver and three bronze in Ulan-Ude, Russia on Sunday (October 13).

Rani gave her all before going down 1-4 to second seed Ekaterina Paltceva of Russia in the summit clash.

The 19 year old made a strong comeback in the second round after a slow start with her flurry of punches landing on the home favourite.

Despite the Indian continuing to put up a brave show even in the third round, the result ultimately did not go her way.

The Haryana girl was fantastic throughout the tournament. Showing no nerves in her maiden appearance at this elite tournament, she refused to be intimidated by the bigger names of the sport.

Her spirit and zeal were evident in ample amounts when the Strandja Cup silver medallist pulled off a stunning upset win over the top seed Kim Hyang of North Korea in the quarter-finals.

She took that confidence into the semis and avenged her Thailand Open semi-final defeat to former World Championships bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand.

While Manju Rani was the only Indian to reach the final this year, India can draw a lot of positives from the best-ever overseas show that the women pugilists put up to equal last year's haul of four medals.

Mary Kom (51kg) got an unprecedented eighth medal from this prestigious tournament to add to her glittering resume that already has a staggering six gold medals and one silver. The Manipuri legend became the only boxer, male or female, to win eight medals from the Amateur World Championships.

Assam girls, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) also shone to add to India's medal tally. While Borgohain repeated her feat of last year to take her second consecutive bronze medal, Boro picked a bronze in a smashing debut at the World Championships.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won by an innings and 137 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue