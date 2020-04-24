Ailing boxer Dingko Singh to be airlifted by SpiceJet from Imphal via air ambulance amid coronavirus lockdown

The boxer is being brought to New Delhi by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to resume his treatment for liver cancer after he was forced to miss a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown.

The 41-year-old, who is currently in Imphal, was due to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to the national capital because of the lockdown.

"The air ambulance service will be provided free of charge to the Padma awardee," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India. The air ambulance service was launched by SpiceJet through its 100 per cent subsidiary this year with the aim to offer immediate assistance in case of critical emergencies," it added.

The SpiceJet team has revealed that they have contacted the boxer and made arrangements for his travel to Delhi.

"It was really unfortunate that Dingko Singh missed his treatment session due to the ongoing lockdown. It is a matter of great privilege for SpiceJet to offer its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him from Imphal to Delhi for his treatment," Ajay Singh said.

"Dingko has won many big bouts for India and we pray that he emerges victorious in his fight against liver cancer. In these difficult times, all of us have a responsibility to assist our government and fellow citizens in every way possible," he added.

Dingko, an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, is battling a relapse of liver cancer. The Manipuri was a swashbuckling bantamweight boxer and won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok.