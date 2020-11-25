Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020 outlines arrangements, biosecure zones for elite athletes, timings on race day

Present on the occasion were Huge Jones, Race Director, Dr Sandeep Jain, Medical Director of ADHM 2020, Surinder Chaudhary - IPS, Deputy Commissioner Traffic, South Zone, Delhi, Kulbir Singh, Assistant Commissioner Police, Law and Order and Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International.

"We have made all the traffic arrangements for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. The International and Indian Men's Elite race will begin at 7:10 am and the Women's Elite race will begin at 8:30 am from the JLN Stadium. A traffic advisory will be issued for the general public. Traffic will not be permitted on the route of ADHM from 6:30 am to 11:30 am," said Surinder Chaudhary - IPS, Deputy Commissioner Traffic, South Zone, Delhi.

"The route for ADHM 2020 is more compact as compared to the routes utilized in the previous editions. We are not using Mathura Road for this year's edition, instead, the runners will turn into Archbishop Makarios Marg. We are using only one carriageway for the entire half marathon. Usually, we use both the carriageways of the road during ADHM. We have ensured that the route still consists of the usual scenic structures such as the India Gate. Since there will be no amatuer runners this time, it has given us a chance to make the route more compact which puts lesser restrictions on traffic during the race on Sunday," said Huge Jones, Race Director.

BIO-SECURE ZONES FOR ELITE ATHLETES

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID free race for the elite runners. All mandatory protocols in line with the advisory issued by the Government of India have been laid out for the event crew, vendors and suppliers, Elite Athletes, Media and all guests.

RACE DAY TIMINGS

The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 & Star Sports Select 2HD from 7:00 am to 10:30 am. The event will also be streamed live on Hotstar.

RACE DAY ARRANGEMENTS

The elite athletes are the topmost priority for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon and Procam will continue deploying initiatives towards making race day more memorable for all participants. Since the past 5 editions, additional measures have been taken in the following areas - Medical Facilities, Anti-pollution measures and SPM Management.

SUPPORTED BY NDMC

Apart from being a globally acclaimed sporting event, the event is committed to putting the environment first.

This year ADHM is ably supported by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) who will lend their expertise to ensure all the waste on the route is efficiently managed.

Arrangements made by Medical Partner - Max Healthcare

# Fully-equipped base camp with 10 beds at the finish line

# Trained medical personnel present at the base camp and in the ambulance to deal with any kind of emergencies

# Three advanced life support ambulances on the race route to ensure help is made available at all times:

1st Ambulance at Start and Finish Lines (Base Camp)

2nd Ambulance at Rajpath & Rafi Marg junction (Halfway Point)

3rd Ambulance following the last elite runner of both the races.

# More than 60 healthcare providers on Race Day spread across the course and base camps.

Speaking on the bio-secure zone for the elite athletes, Dr Sandeep Jain, Medical Director, Max Healthcare, said, "We are ready to deal with any kind of medical that may happen during the race. We are ensuring that the race remains Coronavirus free by creating a bio-secure zone. Every person who is entering the bio-secure zone will be tested at least twice for Covid-19. Pulse oximeters and thermometers will be put in place at the entrance of the JLN to check each and every person entering the complex. We have created isolation rooms in the JLN complex as well. We will set up a Medical Base Camp which will have an ICU set-up which will be fully geared to deal with any medical emergency."

Anti-Pollution Measures

Anti-Smog Machines will be used from 27th November 2020 to November 29 on the roads in the internal periphery of the JLN Stadium and the entire ADHM course.

The ADHM course will comprise of Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Archbishop Makarios Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, Part of C - Hexagon, Rajpath, India Gate Round About, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg and Parliament Street Sansad Marg.

Further on November 29, the entire course will be sprayed with ecologically safe reagents from 4.00 a.m.

Pure Skies Systems by Devic Earth

In addition to the above measures, for the last three years, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has been working closely with Devic Earth to deploy Pure Skies, a smart technology conceptualized and executed by Dr Srikanth Sola Co-Founder, Director and CEO, Devic Earth.

Low power-pulsed Wifi waves will be concentrated over the course to catalyse clearance of air pollutants primarily through dry deposition. Devic Earth's Pure Skies technology uses pulsed Wi-Fi to safely and effectively reduce air pollution over large areas, typically by 50-60% outdoors.

Pure Skies systems will be deployed during ADHM at 2 locations, to safely and effectively improve the air quality across the 21 km racecourse.

OTHER FACILITIES ON-COURSE & IN-STADIA

To keep all participants sufficiently hydrated, there will be two Bisleri water stations along the course which will serve runners at (2km, 5m, 9km, 11km, 15km & 19km points) and two Fast&Up energy drink stations servicing Fast&Up at (9km & 15km points) on the race routes.

