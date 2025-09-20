WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Complete Card, Schedule, Venue, Full List of Matches - All You Need to Know

More sports Alyssa Thomas Achieves Historic Triple-Double For Phoenix Mercury In WNBA Playoffs Alyssa Thomas recorded a historic 20-point triple-double for the Phoenix Mercury in their playoff win over the New York Liberty. Her performance marks a significant achievement in WNBA history and highlights her impact on the game. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Alyssa Thomas delivered a standout performance for the Phoenix Mercury, making WNBA postseason history with a 20-point triple-double in their 79-73 victory over the New York Liberty. This achievement marked her ninth triple-double of the season, contributing 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Earlier that day, she was named a contender for the WNBA MVP award.

Thomas's remarkable feat made her only the second player after Sheryl Swoopes in 2005 to achieve a triple-double in a decisive playoff game. "This is just what she does," said Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts, as quoted by ESPN. "She impacts the game in so many different ways. She cares about one thing and that's winning."

Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA MVP, scored 30 points for the Liberty but couldn't prevent their title defence from ending. Stewart praised Thomas's performance, saying, "AT is incredible." Stewart became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 postseason points in just 46 games.

Despite an ankle sprain earlier in the series, Stewart scored all of Liberty's 14 points in the final quarter. Reflecting on her injury, she said, "When I got hurt on Sunday, I could barely walk out of this arena. I was really worried that I tore something."

Stewart expressed gratitude for not suffering a more severe injury and emphasised her commitment to playing if possible. "If there was a slight chance I could play, I was going to be out here with my team," she stated. Despite her efforts, it wasn't enough to secure victory for Liberty.

The Mercury now face a semifinal best-of-five series against the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx held a 3-1 record against Phoenix during the regular season. However, Thomas cautioned that they haven't faced us at full strength yet.

This upcoming series promises intense competition as both teams vie for advancement. With Thomas leading Phoenix and Stewart showcasing resilience despite setbacks, fans can anticipate thrilling matchups ahead.