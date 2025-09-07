Yogi Adityanath gives strong message to BCCI from UP T20 League, says 'Uttar Pradesh must have....'

Alyssa Thomas Surpasses Caitlin Clark To Reclaim WNBA Single-Season Assist Record
Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record with 342 assists, surpassing Caitlin Clark. Despite her achievement, the Phoenix Mercury lost to the Connecticut Sun.
Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Alyssa Thomas was unaware she had reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record during Phoenix Mercury's 87-84 loss to Connecticut Sun. Despite her ten assists bringing her season total to 342, surpassing Caitlin Clark's previous record of 337, it wasn't enough to secure a win. Her record-breaking assist came from a corner three-pointer by Kathryn Westbeld in the second quarter.

Thomas expressed gratitude towards her teammates for their support in achieving this milestone. "Honestly I didn't know that I was even close," Thomas said. "I didn't focus on that, but definitely credit to my teammates I can't do it without them." She highlighted the new offensive strategy that allowed her to excel and praised her teammates' shooting abilities.

Thomas joined Phoenix Mercury this season after a decade with Connecticut Sun. She appreciated setting the record at a venue filled with cherished memories. "It was my home for 11 years and it was awesome to be able to do it in front of them," she shared. This achievement marked a significant moment in her career, bringing her journey full circle.

Previously, Thomas held the single-season assist record with 316 assists in 2023 while playing for Connecticut. Caitlin Clark broke this record the following year, but Thomas has now reclaimed it. Additionally, she ranks seventh on the league's career assist list, being the only forward among the top ten.

The 33-year-old player emphasised how fortunate she felt to be surrounded by excellent three-point shooters who made her job easier. "I've been fortunate to be surrounded by so many great 3-point shooters, so they make my job easy," she noted. Her ability to find open players and their subsequent successful shots were crucial in setting this new record.

Thomas's impressive performance highlights her skill as a playmaker and leader on the court. Her dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in reaching this milestone once again, solidifying her place as one of the league's top players.