Alyssa Thomas Achieves Historic Triple-Double In Phoenix Mercury Victory Over Sparks

Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas made history in their victory against the Los Angeles Sparks, propelling her team to fourth place in the WNBA standings. The Mercury secured a 92-84 win at Staples Center, with Thomas delivering an outstanding performance. She recorded 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, marking her seventh triple-double of the season—a record for a single campaign.

Thomas's achievement also set a new milestone as she became the first player in NBA history to achieve at least 10 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in one game. Her consistent excellence was highlighted by her teammate Kahleah Copper, who praised Thomas's ability to score and create opportunities for others. "She's doing this every night," Copper stated. "She's just too tough to guard."

In addition to her latest feat, Thomas is the first player in WNBA or NBA history to achieve at least 12 rebounds and 15 assists in back-to-back games. This follows her previous performance against the Golden State Valkyries where she scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and provided 16 assists.

Thomas attributes her success to her teammates' support and their ability to capitalize on open shots. "I think this has been my game my entire career," Thomas said. "A lot of credit to my teammates, knocking down their open shots." She emphasized feeling comfortable on the court and making strategic plays based on what she observes during games.

The Phoenix Mercury continues to benefit from Thomas's remarkable contributions as they aim for further success this season.