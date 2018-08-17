Amandeep Drall holds nerves to win 11th leg, third title on Hero WPG Tour

Khushi started the day with a one-shot lead, but three bogeys against one birdie meant she allowed Amandeep with two birdies and two bogeys to move ahead.

Khushi, looking for her maiden title, stayed in strong contention even as she made the turn at 2-over. At that stage Amandeep was 5-over for the tournament while Khushi was one shot behind.

Glimpses from the Prize Presentation Ceremony of #Leg10 of the #HeroWPGT18.

Pic 1 - Winner @drallamandeep

Pic 2 - Runner-up @vanikapoorgolf

Pic 3 - Low Amateur Award winner #SeharAtwal

Pic 4 - Group photo with the Winner pic.twitter.com/0RfxibxaHx — wgaofindia (@wgaofindia) July 27, 2018

It was on the back nine that Khushi's nerves began to take a toll. Amandeep had four bogeys, but she also found one birdie on the Par-5 14th, while Khushi dropped four bogeys in a space of five holes between 12th and 16th. She needed to finish birdie-birdie but managed only pars.

Amandeep despite bogeys on 16th and 17th held out for a par on 18th and won her third title of the season.

Afshan Fatima (77) was fourth, while Siddhi Kapoor (73) and Millie Saroha (77) were Tied-5th.

The win also carried Amandeep to the third spot on the Hero Order of Merit and she now has three wins in eight starts this season.

Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi are the top two on the Hero Order of Merit and have won one title each. Amandeep has three wins, while Gursimar Badwal has two. Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet have won once each.

