English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Amandeep Drall holds nerves to win 11th leg, third title on Hero WPG Tour

Posted By:
Amandeep Drall finished two clear of Tvesa Malik and Khushi Khanijau
Amandeep Drall finished two clear of Tvesa Malik and Khushi Khanijau

Hyderabad, August 17: Amandeep Drall kept control of her nerves in the closing stages of the final round of the 11th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to clinch back-to-back victories on the Tour. It was her third title in four events, as she earlier won the eighth and tenth legs, both at Clover Greens. Amandeep's final round card of 75 helped her total 8-over 224 and she finished two clear of Tvesa Malik (75) and overnight leader, Khushi Khanijau (78).

Khushi started the day with a one-shot lead, but three bogeys against one birdie meant she allowed Amandeep with two birdies and two bogeys to move ahead.

Khushi, looking for her maiden title, stayed in strong contention even as she made the turn at 2-over. At that stage Amandeep was 5-over for the tournament while Khushi was one shot behind.

It was on the back nine that Khushi's nerves began to take a toll. Amandeep had four bogeys, but she also found one birdie on the Par-5 14th, while Khushi dropped four bogeys in a space of five holes between 12th and 16th. She needed to finish birdie-birdie but managed only pars.

Amandeep despite bogeys on 16th and 17th held out for a par on 18th and won her third title of the season.

Afshan Fatima (77) was fourth, while Siddhi Kapoor (73) and Millie Saroha (77) were Tied-5th.

The win also carried Amandeep to the third spot on the Hero Order of Merit and she now has three wins in eight starts this season.

Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi are the top two on the Hero Order of Merit and have won one title each. Amandeep has three wins, while Gursimar Badwal has two. Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet have won once each.

Source: Press release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 19:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue