Pacquiao's camp deny Khan fight agreement: It's news to us!

Khan announced on Tuesday (July 16) that "both parties have signed the fight off" for Riyadh on November 8, suggesting only an injury to Pacquiao in his clash with Keith Thurman could scupper the planned bout.

But with Pacquiao firmly focused on taking on Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 20), his team have spoken on his behalf to reject Khan’s claim.

Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions, told BoxingScene.com: "The Amir Khan fight is news to us."

Fred Sternburg, Pacquiao's publicist, also stated no deal has been completed, telling The National: "Manny has not signed a contract for that fight."

Multi-weight world champion Pacquiao, now 40, boasts a 61-7-2 record and has long been a target for Khan, who defeated Billy Dib in Jeddah last week.