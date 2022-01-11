Anand appointed Chef de Mission for CWG, Bajwa for Asian Games

The IOA also announced the appointment of the president of Wushu Association of India Bhupender Singh Bajwa as India's Chef de Mission for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra also announced general team managers for the Commonwealth Games and deputy Chefs de Mission for the Asian Games.

The team managers appointed are Rajesh Bhandari, secretary-general of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association and vice-president of Boxing Federation of India; Chiranjib Choudhary, secretary-general of the Meghalaya Olympic Association and vice-president of the Table Tennis Federation of India and Prasant Kushwaha, secretary-general of the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of India.

Secretary-general of Badminton Association of India Ajay Kumar Singhania, president of Bengal Olympic Association Swapan Banerjee, secretary-general of Goa Olympic Association Gurudatta Bhakta and executive board member of the Netball Federation of India Hariom Kaushik will act as deputy to Bajwa in the upcoming Asian Games.