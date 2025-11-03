More sports Anirban Lahiri Completes Fourth Consecutive Under-Par Round As Tom McKibbin Wins Hong Kong Open Tom McKibbin wins the Hong Kong Open with a record-breaking performance, while Anirban Lahiri finishes with his fourth consecutive under-par round, showcasing strong play throughout the tournament. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 18:47 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Tom McKibbin's debut on the Asian Tour was unforgettable as he clinched the US$2 million Link Hong Kong Open at the Hong Kong Golf Club. His final-round score of seven-under-par 63 secured a start-to-finish victory with a total of 27-under 253. This remarkable performance earned him a spot in The Open and the Masters Tournament next year.

American golfer Peter Uihlein finished second, trailing by seven shots after closing with a 68. Japan's Tomoyo Ikemura, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, and America's MJ Maguire tied for third place, each finishing one shot further back. The event was part of The International Series, supported by LIV Golf.

The young Northern Irishman broke the tournament's 72-hole low scoring record and matched its largest margin of victory. "Yeah, it was obviously amazing," said McKibbin after his second professional win. "I played some of the best golf I have probably ever played. So, yeah, to have that sort of golf and to shoot those scores around here is pretty special."

Anirban Lahiri was India's top performer, carding a fourth consecutive under-par round with a two-under 68 for a total of 14-under. SSP Chawrasia also shot a 68, finishing four shots behind Lahiri on 10 under, while Ajeetesh Sandhu ended one stroke further back.

McKibbin started the final day with a one-shot lead over Maguire and extended his advantage with birdies on holes one, three, and eight. He continued to pull away on the back nine with birdies on holes 10, 11, 13, 14, and 16. Despite a bogey on the last hole, it was only his third for the week.

The previous lowest tournament total was held by José María Olazábal (2002), Ian Poulter (2010), and Patrick Reed (2024) at 22-under. Bernhard Langer and Bill Brask both won by seven strokes in 1991 and 1984 respectively.

Uihlein's Resilience

A quadruple bogey on the par-four 14th dashed Uihlein's hopes of winning but he managed to secure second place. "It was a bit of a mixed bag today - had a tough quad out there," Uihlein commented. "Actually, I had both a quadruple and a triple bogey this week. So, to still finish second despite that, I'll take it."

McKibbin expressed excitement about his upcoming appearances in major tournaments: "Very excited to go back and play my third Open; it will be very cool. And to have that drive down Magnolia Lane for the first time ever will be even more special."

Looking Ahead

The Asian Tour continues next week at the Moutai Singapore Open as part of The International Series. McKibbin's victory comes at an opportune moment as Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A have invited this year's winner to their Majors for the first time.

"Unreal," said McKibbin about Uihlein's performance. "He played unbelievably well... shooting seven-under on a Sunday is incredible." As for Uihlein's thoughts on returning: "I love the course... I will definitely keep coming back as long as I am playing."