English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Davis, Lakers still looking for rhythm after win over Clippers

By Dejan Kalinic
Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to build rhythm after beating the Clippers, Anthony Davis said.

Florida, July 31: Anthony Davis is focused on helping the Los Angeles Lakers build rhythm after leading the way in a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis starred with 34 points as the Lakers edged their rivals on Thursday, the NBA season restarting in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Lakers (50-14) moved closer to clinching the number one seed in the Western Conference, Davis said the focus was on improvement.

NBA returns as Jazz edge Pelicans in Orlando bubble

"That four months off was definitely a tough one for us, we're just trying to get our chemistry and rhythm back, especially since a lot of guys didn't play in that preseason," he told Spectrum SportsNet.

"Especially me with the eye injury, just want to get a rhythm back with these guys.

"We're going to keep playing each game, we're not going to look forward to seeding or nothing like that, we just want to come out and keep playing."

No fans are allowed to attend games in the NBA bubble due to COVID-19, which suspended the regular season in March.

Davis noticed a slight difference, but was happy with the atmosphere.

NBA returns: LeBron, Giannis and the players to watch via STATS facts

"It's always a great battle with these two teams. It wasn't that bad," he said.

"When you're out there playing, you're locked into the game and don't hear anything else.

"It wasn't quite Staples [Center], especially the intros … but it wasn't bad.

"A lot of people had a lot of concerns just how it was going to be, but it turned out pretty well."

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue