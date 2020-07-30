Davis primed to face Clippers after practicing in goggles

Davis returned to practice on Wednesday (July 29) having been sidelined due to a poke in the eye during the Lakers' scrimmage game against the Orlando Magic.

"The eye is getting better, way better than when I initially got this," Davis told reporters.

"I'm moving in the right direction. That's the plan, for me to play."

The seven-time All Star practiced in protective goggles but is hopeful he can resume competitive action without the eyewear.

"It was definitely different in practice," he said. "It felt different. I won't necessarily have to wear them tomorrow, it's just a precautionary thing.

"If I need them, they're there. I didn't want the first time of me wearing them to be in a game.

"I wanted to test them in practice. As practice went on, I got more and more used to them."

The setback of his improving eye injury aside, Davis feels refreshed as the Lakers prepare to restart their bid for championship glory.

"I think it was good for everybody," he said of the enforced, league-wide hiatus.

"I think guys did a good job of using that time wisely to take care of their bodies and making sure they came back ready."