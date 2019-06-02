English

Joshua loses heavyweight belts in stunning defeat to Ruiz Jr

By Opta
Andy Ruiz Jr (left) TKOs Anthonyj Joshua
Andy Ruiz Jr (left) TKOs Anthonyj Joshua

New York, June 2: Andy Ruiz Jr defied the odds to sensationally upstage Anthony Joshua and dethrone the unified world heavyweight champion via a seventh-round TKO.

Joshua was expected to make light work of Ruiz Jr, who replaced Jarrell Miller for the Madison Square Garden showdown after he failed a drugs test, in his United States debut on Saturday (June 1).

However, Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after the referee dramatically stopped the fight in the seventh round in New York.

Read more about: anthony joshua boxing wba ibf wbo
Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
