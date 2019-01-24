Joshua primed to make call on next opponent

The Briton's shortlist features Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury and Jarrell Miller, though the latter is yet to discuss terms on a bout that would likely take place in America in May or June.

If WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua were instead to face a rematch with Whyte or a showdown with compatriot Fury, the clash would be at Wembley in April.

"I think we'll decide this week, but whether we let you know is another story," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"There's three guys that are interested in the fight – and that's Fury, Whyte and Jarrell Miller. If it's Miller, it will be at Madison Square Garden in New York. If it's the other guys it's going to be at Wembley.

"Everyone is stopping me in the street saying, 'What's next?' It's frustrating, because some want the fight, and some don't want the fight. I feel as though he's putting together some great offers for these guys and we need to decide soon.

"Joshua is already in camp. He keeps himself in training all the time. He's waiting on the news.

"I'm going to see him on Friday night, sit down with him and go through exactly where we're at. We'll be making some big decisions this weekend."

Hearn suggested that Deontay Wilder had no interest in taking on Joshua, but conceded further negotiations were needed to assess where Fury and Whyte stand on the matter.

"Deontay Wilder, total radio silence," he said. "I don't think he even wants to touch this fight.

"Fury I believe wants the fight, and same with Dillian, but we have to get the feedback to say, 'We don't like this offer, we want this, or we want that', and no-one's really doing that – which is worrying – to tell you that they actually want the fight.

"No one is pushing. We're the ones continually making offers, improving offers, making phone calls, text messages and emails.

"End of this weekend, we've really got to start pulling the trigger."