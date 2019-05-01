BREAKING NEWS: Joshua to face Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden

Joshua, who is undefeated in 22 fights, was originally due to face Jarrell Miller in his American debut in New York.

However, Miller was ruled out due to failed drugs tests, leaving Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn needing to find a replacement.

While Michael Hunter and Luis Ortiz were rumoured as possible options to fill the void, Californian Ruiz (32-1) has now signed a deal to take the bout.

The 29-year-old fought for the WBO title against Joseph Parker in December 2016, losing by majority decision in New Zealand.