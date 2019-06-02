English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joshua to exercise rematch clause after huge upset

By Opta
Anthony Joshua

New York, June 2: Anthony Joshua said he will exercise his rematch clause against Andy Ruiz Jr after being dethroned in a stunning heavyweight upset.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after a shock seventh-round TKO at the hands of challenger Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday (June 1).

In his United States debut, Joshua – after flooring his American-born Mexican opponent in the third round – was sent to the canvas on four occasions before the referee waved off the bout.

The dramatic defeat to Ruiz Jr – who replaced Jarrell Miller after a failed drugs test – ended Joshua's flawless record of 22 professional victories.

Asked if he will exercise his rematch clause, Joshua told Sky Sports: "Yeah, yeah, yeah.

"I've got to get that armoury. This is the risk you take, we'll bounce back, every fighter deserves respect.

"I respect every fighter, once you're in there it is guts and glory, this is all part of the legacy and glory. It's how strong I come back. He is the champ for now but I shall return."

"Boxing is a tough sport," Joshua said. "I train hard, I stay dedicated and I just got beat by a good fighter, it will be interesting to see how far he can go.

"I have to bounce back. This is all part of the story and journey."

Joshua added: "Fighter at heart, boxer by trade. He done well. Everyone came out for a good night of boxing. It's got people talking. More life to the heavyweight division.

"When your legs are all over the place you try to stabilise your mind and body. They can't box with me so they go for big shots. But congrats to the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion. My team put together a strong team but we'll bounce back."

After the bout, promoter Eddie Hear added: "AJ got sloppy. He got caught and never recovered.

"AJ will be back – we'll make the rematch in the UK in November or December."

More BOXING News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 5 - June 2 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing anthony joshua wba wbo ibf
Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue