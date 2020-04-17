English
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury: You're not number one until you fight me

By Liam Blackburn

London, April 17: Anthony Joshua has laid down the gauntlet to Tyson Fury, telling his fellow heavyweight world champion to fight him if he wants to prove he is the best in the division.

The two Britons hold all four major belts between them - Joshua reclaiming the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in a points win last December, two months before Fury became WBC champion by stopping Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Wilder exercised a rematch clause with Fury, meaning the two are set to meet for a third time later this year, but Joshua is seeking a unification bout with his compatriot.

Joshua, who was scheduled to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev before their clash was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, feels neither he nor the undefeated Fury can claim to be the heavyweight's best fighter until they meet in the ring.

"If you really want to say you're number one, come fight me. Let's get it on," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I've got the rest of the belts, so it only makes sense.

"I'm the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he's the WBC champion. What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.

"Logically, to prove yourself as number one, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua."


Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
