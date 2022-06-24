Archery World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

The
Archery
World
Cup
is
held
in
five
stages
including
the
final
stage
with
archers
from
across
the
globe
competing
for
medals
at
the
events.
A
total
of
17
nations
will
be
competing
at
the
show-piece
event.
The
2022
Archery
World
Cup
Stage
1
was
held
in
Antalya,
Turkey
back
in
April
followed
by
the
Stage
2
in
Gwangju,
South
Korea
a
month
later.
The
Archery
World
Cup
Stage
3
is
held
in
Paris,
France
in
June.
Later,
the
action
will
shift
to
Medellin,
Colombia
for
Stage
4
in
July
and
conclude
with
the
final
stage
in
Tlaxcala,
Mexico
three
months
later
in
October.
Indian
archers
opened
their
account
with
two
golds
in
Turkey
and
then
1
gold,
1
silver
and
3
bronze
medals
in
Korea
to
take
their
tally
to
7,
which
also
places
them
second
in
the
medal
table
below
South
Korea.
Here
is
a
look
at
the
Archery
World
Cup
2022
Events
Schedule,
Medal
Tally
and
Indian
Medallists
so
far:
Archery
World
Cup
2022
Schedule
|
Stage
|
Dates
|
Venue
|
1
|
18-24
April
|
Antalya,
Turkey
|
2
|
16-22
May
|
Gwangju,
South
Korea
|
3
|
20-26
June
|
Paris,
France
|
4
|
18-24
July
|
Medellin,
Colombia
|
Final
|
15-16
October
|
Tlaxcala,
Mexico
Archery
World
Cup
2022
Indian
Medallists
|
Indian
Medallist(s)
|
Medal
|
Event
|
Venue
|
Tarundeep
Rai
&
Ridhi
|
Gold
|
Mixed
Team
Recurve
|
Antalya
|
Rajat
Chauhan,
Aman
Saini
&
Abhishek
Verma
|
Gold
|
Men’s
Team
Compound
|
Antalya
|
Rajat
Chauhan,
Aman
Saini
&
Abhishek
Verma
|
Gold
|
Men’s
Team
Compound
|
Gwangju
|
Mohan
Ramswaroop
Bhardwaj
|
Silver
|
Men’s
Individual
Compound
|
Gwangju
|
Komalika
Bari,
Ankita
Bhakat
&
Ridhi
|
Bronze
|
Women’s
Team
Recurve
|
Gwangju
|
Priya
Gurjar,
Avneet
Kaur
&
Muskan
Kirar
|
Bronze
|
Women’s
Team
Compound
|
Gwangju
|
Avneet
Kaur
&
Abhishek
Verma
|
Bronze
|
Mixed
Team
Compound
|
Gwangju
Archery
World
Cup
2022
Medal
Tally
|
Ranking
|
Country
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
South
Korea
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
India
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
Great
Britain
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Germany
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
Chinese
Taipei
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
Spain
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
Colombia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
France
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
Estonia
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
11
|
Italy
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
12
|
United
States
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
13
|
Turkey
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
14
|
Australia
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Slovenia
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
16
|
Croatia
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Mexico
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
