Archery World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

By

The 16th edition of the Archery show-piece event - Archery World Cup 2022, which started as a five stage event earlier this year in April is set to conclude in October.

The Archery World Cup is held in five stages including the final stage with archers from across the globe competing for medals at the events. A total of 17 nations will be competing at the show-piece event.

The 2022 Archery World Cup Stage 1 was held in Antalya, Turkey back in April followed by the Stage 2 in Gwangju, South Korea a month later. The Archery World Cup Stage 3 is held in Paris, France in June.

Later, the action will shift to Medellin, Colombia for Stage 4 in July and conclude with the final stage in Tlaxcala, Mexico three months later in October.

Indian archers opened their account with two golds in Turkey and then 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in Korea to take their tally to 7, which also places them second in the medal table below South Korea.

Here is a look at the Archery World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists so far:

Archery World Cup 2022 Schedule

Archery World Cup 2022 Schedule

Stage Dates Venue
1 18-24 April Antalya, Turkey
2 16-22 May Gwangju, South Korea
3 20-26 June Paris, France
4 18-24 July Medellin, Colombia
Final 15-16 October Tlaxcala, Mexico
Archery World Cup 2022 Indian Medallists

Archery World Cup 2022 Indian Medallists

Indian Medallist(s) Medal Event Venue
Tarundeep Rai & Ridhi Gold Mixed Team Recurve Antalya
Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini & Abhishek Verma Gold Men’s Team Compound Antalya
Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini & Abhishek Verma Gold Men’s Team Compound Gwangju
Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj Silver Men’s Individual Compound Gwangju
Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat & Ridhi Bronze Women’s Team Recurve Gwangju
Priya Gurjar, Avneet Kaur & Muskan Kirar Bronze Women’s Team Compound Gwangju
Avneet Kaur & Abhishek Verma Bronze Mixed Team Compound Gwangju
Archery World Cup 2022 Medal Tally

Archery World Cup 2022 Medal Tally

Ranking Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 South Korea 6 2 1 9
2 India 3 1 3 7
3 Great Britain 3 1 0 4
4 Germany 2 2 2 6
5 Netherlands 2 1 3 6
6 Chinese Taipei 2 0 2 4
7 Spain 1 1 2 4
8 Colombia 1 1 0 2
9 France 0 3 2 5
10 Estonia 0 2 2 4
11 Italy 0 2 0 2
12 United States 0 1 4 5
13 Turkey 0 1 1 2
14 Australia 0 1 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
16 Croatia 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
