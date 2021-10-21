Arjan Bhullar believes Ritu Phogat can go all the way to win ONE Atomweight World GP

"Singh" Bhullar thinks that "The Indian Tigress" Phogat's resilience is what separates her from her semifinal matchup against Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata at ONE: NEXTGEN on Friday (October 29).

"[Phogat's] toughness and ability to win tournaments and work through a bracket, and her ability to make the adjustments necessary from blending her takedowns into her striking - which she wasn't doing before - is what makes her special," the 35-year-old said.

The Indo-Canadian's analysis is absolutely spot on. "Singh," who has been signed with ONE Championship since his compatriot made her professional mixed martial arts debut on the global stage, has followed her career trajectory.

He has witnessed the evolution of her arsenal ever since her knockout win over "Captain Marvel" Nam Hee Kim at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS in November 2019.

Phogat went on to seal another three consecutive victories against highly skilled opponents before taking on Vietnamese-American Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: DANGAL in May of this year.

"The Indian Tigress" lost via split decision to Nguyen, a decision Bhullar does not entirely agree with. But in his opinion, that should not take anything away from the quality Phogat brings to the Circle.

After all, defeats are part of the game. Only two months after that unfortunate loss, Phogat bounced back with a strong display against China's "MMA Sister" Lin Heqin.

The victory ended her foe's 11-bout win streak and allowed Phogat to rejoin the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Then, Phogat came from behind to score a unanimous decision win over Meng Bo in the Grand Prix quarterfinals, subsequently earning her a match against Hirata at ONE: NEXTGEN.

Bhullar admits it could be a tricky tie for Phogat against the judoka specialist but is certain that his colleague who trains at Evolve MMA is well prepared to book a spot in the final.

"Ritu versus Itsuki - a very tough fight. Itsuki knows what Ritu is going to be bringing to the table, looking to defend takedowns, and popping right back up if she ends up there," he said.

"I think [Phogat's] going to rise to the occasion. Make the adjustments needed within her camp to win the tournament and this fight."

Catch Phogat's ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal clash on ONE: NEXTGEN live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST) on Friday (October 29).

