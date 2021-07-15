Arjan Bhullar warns UFC Heavyweights: ‘Don’t see threats, I see people I’m going to conquer’

Bhullar recently addressed the athletes waiting for him in ONE Championship, and now, he has turned his attention to the men competing across the pond, starting with UFC Heavyweight World Champion Frances Ngannou.

"Frances Ngannou is great champion - big scary dude, lots of power, and he's getting more well-rounded as his fights are progressing, as we saw with the Stipe [Miocic] fight. He defended takedowns, was patient, and didn't overextend himself. For all those things, you got to give respect where the respect is due," Bhullar said.

Respect is the only thing Bhullar is giving Ngannou. Ultimately, the Indian believes he has the skills - and the strategy - to defeat the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"I fight to win, and the way to beat him, Stipe put out that blueprint in the first fight. You have to use your grappling. You'd have to get him extended, get in on him, wear on him, make him work in the grappling department, blow his arms up. That would be the route and path to victory," Bhullar said.

If "Singh" can't get his hands on Ngannou, he'd be more than willing to step into the Circle or Octagon against the Cameroonian's old foe.

"Top of the list, number one is Stipe Miocic," Bhullar continued. "He's considered one of the greatest of all time, right up there with Fedor [Emelianenko], with Cain [Velasquez], with Daniel Cormier. To be able to knock off [Miocic or Ngannou] would be huge."

Having said that, "Singh" is welcoming any and all top heavyweights. At the end of the day, he believes it's not them that he should worry about - it's himself.

"I don't look at the landscape and see threats. I see challenges. I see people I'm going to conquer as a king. The only threat is me getting lazy or complacent. As long as I'm sharp and I stay on it on my end, that's all that matters," Bhullar said.

"I'm my biggest threat to me and that will never happen. I'm a lifetime athlete. I've been sharp. I will stay sharp and continue to grow."

Bhullar's confidence also stems from the successful career he's enjoyed in both mixed martial arts and wrestling. The latter sport is where he forged his competitive spirit - a spirit he can't wait to exhume again in the cage.

"Look at the landscape, any promotion around the world, who else has done it like that? That's why I'm the most dangerous," Bhullar said.

"I am the most passionate and the most driven. I have most at stake now and more doors opening up, more purpose, and it's just adding fuel to the fire. I can't wait to get back in there and show the world the next version of me."