English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fleetwood, Bradley share Arnold Palmer lead

By
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley earned a share of the four-stroke lead following respective scores of 66 and 68

Florida, March 9: Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley moved into a tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fleetwood and Bradley earned a share of the four-stroke lead following respective scores of 66 and 68 during Friday's second round in Orlando, Florida.

Englishman Fleetwood bested his first-round performance by going six under to be nine under overall alongside Bradley after 36 holes.

Bradley – a four-time PGA Tour winner who ended his victory drought with a win at the BMW Championship in September – went four under with the help of six birdies.

Billy Horschel (71), Jhonattan Vegas (70), Francesco Molinari (70), Keith Mitchell (68), Roger Sloan (69) and Kevin Kisner (69) are tied for third heading into the penultimate round.

The likes of Bubba Watson (72), Patrick Reed (70) and first-round leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello (75) round out the top 10 in an eight-way tie for ninth place at four under.

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson – who was a late addition to the field – did not make the cut following a six-over-par 78 at Bay Hill Golf Course.

Mickelson carded three bogeys and one double bogey and missed the cut after finishing two over for the tournament, while two-time reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (73) also missed the cut.

"Yeah, I didn't play very well today," Mickelson said after his round, via USA Today. "It's a penalising course if you don't hit very good shots, and I hit some terrible shots today. That's probably the score I deserved.

"The fairways are tight, the rough is thicker, and I start to steer it and I start to make horrific swings. I haven't hit some of the shots I hit today in a long time."

Rory McIlroy posted a two-under-par 70 to be seven shots off the pace heading into the weekend, while Rickie Fowler barely made the cut following his second-round 71.

Fowler opened his round with three bogeys in the first four holes and a double bogey on the par-five sixth hole. But, he then carded four birdies and pars the rest of the round to finish on the cut line in a tie for 62nd.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CRY 1 - 2 BHA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue