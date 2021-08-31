ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships: India end campaign on a high with 39 medals

New Delhi, August 31: Preeti Dahiya and three other youth women boxers emerged champions on the final day as the Indian contingent concluded their successful campaign at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships with 39 medals, including 14 gold, in Dubai.
India had already won 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, in the junior event played earlier. The youth boxers added 20 more medals (six gold, nine silver, and five bronze) to India's tally at the prestigious continental event, where both the age groups-junior and youth-were played together for the first time.
After Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) won India's first gold in the last seven years in the youth men's category at the Asian Championships and Vishal (80kg) added one more yellow metal to the tally, Neha (54kg) handed the country gold in the youth women's event played late on Monday night. She managed to win against Kazakhstan's Aishagul Yeleubayeva by a split 3-2 decision.
Later, Preeti Dahiya struck another gold with a similar victory in the 60kg final against the 2021 Youth World Championships silver medallist Zuldyz Shayakhmetova of Kazakhstan. Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Khushi (75kg) too claimed convincing victories in their respective finals to bag gold medals. While Sneha registered Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) win over local favourite Rahmah Almurshidi, Khushi blanked Kazakhstan's Dana Diday.
"This
has
been
a
brilliant
outing
for
our
junior
and
youth
boxers.
Winning
39
medals
is
a
commendable
achievement
and
it
only
shows
the
depth
of
boxing
talent
we
have
in
India.
As
a
federation,
we
are
committed
to
identify
and
promote
more
and
more
youngsters
from
across
the
country,
ensuring
the
best
coaching
and
guidance
to
groom
them
into
future
champions
at
the
elite
level.
I'm
sure
the
valuable
experience
gained
in
such
a
big
tournament
will
help
these
boxers
to
curve
a
strong
path
for
themselves.
On
behalf
of
the
Boxing
Federation
of
India
(BFI),
I
congratulate
all
the
winners
once
again
and
the
coaches
and
support
staff
for
this
successful
campaign,
and
wish
them
good
luck
for
future
tournaments,"
BFI
President
Ajay
Singh
said.
Meanwhile, other youth boxers in action on the final day, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Khushi (63kg), Vanshaj (64kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (81kg) signed off with silver medals.
Earlier five boxers, including one woman, claimed bronze medals in the youth event after finishing in the semi-finals. Among men, Daksh Singh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu Loura (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women's category.
With
20
medals
in
the
youth
event,
India
also
bettered
their
last
edition's
medals
tally
of
12
medals,
including
five
gold,
achieved
in
Ulaanbaatar,
Mongolia
in
2019.
The gold medallists in the youth category will be awarded USD 6,000 while USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively. However, gold, silver, and bronze medal winners in the junior event were awarded with USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 respectively.
The championships witnessed the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to name a few. The event also served as the much-needed competitive tournament for the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years lost due to the pandemic.
RESULTS:
(YOUTH EVENT)
(MEN):
GOLD: Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Vishal (80kg); SILVER: Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Jaydeep Rawat (71kg); BRONZE: Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg).
(WOMEN): GOLD: Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Khushi (75kg); SILVER: Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Khushi (63kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (81kg); BRONZE: Lashu Yadav (70kg).
(JUNIOR EVENT)
(BOYS):
GOLD: Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg); SILVER: Gaurav Saini (70kg); BRONZE: Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg).
(GIRLS):
GOLD: Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg); SILVER: Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg) and Sanjana (81kg); BRONZE: Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg).
Source: Media Release
