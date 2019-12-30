Ashish, Satish claim spot in men's squad for boxing's Olympic Qualifiers, Vikas in final of trials

Ashish defeated reigning national champion and South Asian Games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana in a unanimous verdict to be assured of a spot in the squad for the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers in China, scheduled from February 3 to 14.

Satish, a Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist, booked his berth with a split verdict triumph over Narender. Joining the two was Sachin Kumar, who claimed the 81kg spot with a victory over Brijesh Yadav.

The 81kg division was to feature Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan too but he has been suspended for a year after failing a dope test.

In other results, Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan, who quit the professional circuit after an injury breakdown earlier this year, moved into the final with a unanimous win over Ashish Kulheria. The recently-crowned South Asian Games champion will face Duryodhan Negi in the final on Monday. Negi defeated Naveen Boora in a split decision.

Another CWG gold-winner Gaurav Solanki (57kg) too advanced to the final by getting the better of Kavinder Singh Bisht, an Asian silver-medallist and a world quarterfinalist. He won on a split decision.

Indian Squad for Men's Boxing Finals Trial Update. Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sachin Kumar (81kg) & Satish (+91kg)



won their respective bouts and are selected for the Indian team for the Olympic Qualifiers, Asia-Oceania from Feb 3-14, 2020 in Wuhan, China.

Next up for Solanki is Mohammed Hussamuddin, a CWG bronze-medallist, who edged past former youth world champion Sachin Siwach. Siwach had won a gold at the South Asian Games earlier this month.

In the 91kg category, Naveen Kumar won his preliminary bout against Gaurav Chauhan in a split decision to set up a final clash with CWG bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar.

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have already claimed their place in the team after winning medals at the world championships in September. While Panghal claimed a pathbreaking silver, Kaushik brought home a bronze, fulfilling the criteria for selection set by the Boxing Federation of India.