Asian Aquatics Championships: India record best-ever Medal Tally with 13

The last day of swimming and diving events at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 saw China assert their dominance once again, sealing the overall champion title with a staggering 49 medals (38 gold, 8 silver, 3 bronze) at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex today.
For India, the final day brought four bronze medals through Bhavya Sachdeva, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and the Men's relay team. Their efforts in the Women's 400m Freestyle, Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Backstroke and Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay lifted India's tally to 13 medals (4 silver, 9 bronze), marking the country's most successful Asian campaign to date, at ninth position overall.
Behind China, Japan secured second place with 18 medals (5 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze), while Hong Kong rounded out the top three with 14 (3 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze).
In the Women's 400m Freestyle, Bhavya Sachdeva began from the 3rd lane while Aditi Satish Hegde from the 2nd. Japan's Tanimoto Haruno (4:16.39) pulled ahead right from the first 50m while Bhavya battled with the trailing group to emerge marginally ahead after 150m. Vietnam's Kha Nhi Nguyen (4:25.50) followed Bhavya closely till the last lap and overlook Bhavya to claim the silver medal and Bhavya (4:26.89) had to settle with bronze, the first medal for India in the women's category.
Sajan
Prakash
in
the
Men's
200m
Butterfly,
began
from
lane
3
and
after
a
slow
first
50m,
pulled
the
trigger
to
edge
ahead
of
Chinese
Taipei's
Kuan
Hung
Wang
(1:56.63)
and
Japan's
Ryo
Kuratsuka
but
the
duo
swam
faster
in
the
last
lap
pushing
Sajan
back
to
third
place
with
a
time
of
1:57.90.
In the Men's 100m Backstroke, Srihari Natraj began from lane four and turned third at the 50m mark, just ahead of teammate Rishabh Das in lane five. China's Gukailai Wang (54.27) and Chinese Taipei's Lu Lun Chuang (54.45) maintained a slim lead through to the finish, leaving Srihari to take bronze in 55.23, while Rishabh followed close behind in fourth.
The Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay capped off the evening with a thrilling contest. Thomas Durai gave India a steady start, handing over in third place before Akash Mani surged through the second leg to move up into second behind China. Rohit B Benedicton battled hard on the third lap but was edged into third by Chinese Taipei's Mu Lun Chuang. Anchoring the final stretch, Srihari Natraj pushed furiously to reclaim second, but China (3:20.24) and Chinese Taipei (3:20.59) held their ground, leaving India to clinch bronze with a time of 3:21.49 in a nail-biting finish.
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 will continue with Artistic Swimming and Water Polo events from 4th October 2025.
Men
800m Freestyle
Huy Hoang Nguyen (Vietnam) 7:57.58
Ilya Sibirtsev (Uzbekistan) 8:00.37
Haibo Xu (China) 8:02.34
200m
Butterfly
Kuan Hung Wang (Chinese Taipei) 1:56.63
Ryo Kuratsuka (Japan) 1:57.24
Sajan Prakash (India) 1:57.90
100m
Backstroke
Gukailai Wang (China) 54.27
Mu Lun Chuang (Chinese Taipei) 54.45
Srihari Nataraj (India) 55.23
4x100m
Freestyle
Relay
China (Haoyu Wang, Yichen Xie, Gukailai Wang, Haibo Xu) 3:19.93
Chinese Taipei (Hsin Hao Wang, Kun Ming Fu, Mu Lun Chuang, Kaun Hung Wang) 3:20.59
India (Jashua Durai, Akash Mani, Benedicton R. Beniston, Srihari Natraj) 3:21.49
Women
400m Freestyle
Haruno Tanimoto (Japan) 4:16.39
Kha Nhi Nguyen (Vietnam) 4:25.50
Bhavya Sachdeva (India) 4:26.89
200m
Butterfly
Zhenqi Gong (China) 2:09.97
Manami Miyamoto (Japan) 2:11.32
Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (Thailand) 2:12.83
100m
Backstroke
Jiawai Li (China) 1:00.51
Misaki Kasahara (Japan)1:01.60
Mia Millar (Thailand) 1:03.56
4x100m
Freestyle
Relay
China (Mingyu Luo, Jiawai Li, Yanjun Zhou, Zhenqi Gong) 3:43.72
Hong Kong (Sum Yiu Li, Xintong Wang, Wai Kiu Man, Lai Wa Ng) 3:48.40
Thailand (Jinjutha Pholjamjumrus, Kamonchnok Kwanmuang, Kamonluck, Tungnapakorn, Mia Millar) 3:54.21
Mixed
4x100m Medley Relay
China (Gukailai Wang, Haiyang Qin, Zhenqi Gong, Mingyu Luo) 3:49.43
Japan (Misaki Kasahara, Mana Ishikawa, Ryo Kuratsuka, Hinata Ando) 3:53.13
Hong Kong (Tsz Yu Ashley Chan, Yik Ki Tsui, Ralph Yat Ho Koo, Sum Yiu Li) 3:55.13
Men's
Platform
Zilong Cheng (China) 463.95
Yunxuan Zhang (China) 450.35
Igor Myalin (Uzbekistan) 378.55
Women's
3m
Springboard
Linxi Ye (China) 312.55
Sijia Li (China) 282.35
Gladies Lariesa G.Kore (Indonesia) 262.80
Mixed
4x100m
Freestyle
Relay
1. China (Haoyu Wang, Yichen Xie, Mingyu Luo, Zhenqi Gong) 3:29.25
2. Chinese Taipei (Mu Lun Chuang, Pei Yin Liu, Yi Chen Chiu, Kuan Hung Wang) 3:34.68
3. Kazakhstan (Adilbek Mussin, Galymzhan Balabek, Sofia Spodarenko, Sofiya Abubakirova) 3:35.36