Asian Games 2018: Heena wins 10M air pistol bronze, Manu Bhaker fifth

At the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang, China's Qian Wang won the gold with a Games record of 240.3 while Japan's Minjung Kim settled for silver with 237.6.

It was Heena's third medal in the quadrennial extravaganza and the first in an individual event.

#Shooting | BRONZE for Heena Sidhu.



Heena Sidhu finishes third in 10m Air Pistol to win bronze; Manu Bhaker ends at the fifth position. pic.twitter.com/1pJB0M8q5v — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) August 24, 2018

The 28-year-old shot a near-perfect 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field but a 9.6 in the next attempt dashed her hopes of a better finish.

Having made an incredible comeback after languishing at 13th and 17th places in the qualification stage, Heena did not look content with the eventual third-place finish as she managed to reduce the gap to a mere 0.1 between her and the gold medal.

Manu Bhaker disappoints

However, Manu Bhaker continued her disappointing performance as she could finish only fifth with a score of 176. 2

Much was expected from the Commonwealth Games champion, but the young shooting prodigy has been a big let down so far, failing to win a medal at the 2018 Asiad which ie being held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

For two straight events now at the ongoing Games, Bhaker shot brilliantly in the qualifications and cracked in the final.

The Haryana girl had topped the 25M pistol qualification with a Games record and was third, but luck continued to evade the rising star of Indian shooting once again.