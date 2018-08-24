English

Asian Games 2018: Heena wins 10M air pistol bronze, Manu Bhaker fifth

Heena Sidhu
Heena Sidhu won her first individual medal at Asian Games

Palembang, August 23: Indian shooters continued their good show at the 2018 Asiad with Heena Sidhu winning a bronze in the 10M air pistol event with a score of 219 for the country's ninth medal in the sport and 23rd overall in the Games.

At the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang, China's Qian Wang won the gold with a Games record of 240.3 while Japan's Minjung Kim settled for silver with 237.6.

It was Heena's third medal in the quadrennial extravaganza and the first in an individual event.

The 28-year-old shot a near-perfect 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field but a 9.6 in the next attempt dashed her hopes of a better finish.

Having made an incredible comeback after languishing at 13th and 17th places in the qualification stage, Heena did not look content with the eventual third-place finish as she managed to reduce the gap to a mere 0.1 between her and the gold medal.

Manu Bhaker disappoints

However, Manu Bhaker continued her disappointing performance as she could finish only fifth with a score of 176. 2

Much was expected from the Commonwealth Games champion, but the young shooting prodigy has been a big let down so far, failing to win a medal at the 2018 Asiad which ie being held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

For two straight events now at the ongoing Games, Bhaker shot brilliantly in the qualifications and cracked in the final.

The Haryana girl had topped the 25M pistol qualification with a Games record and was third, but luck continued to evade the rising star of Indian shooting once again.

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
