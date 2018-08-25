Asian Games: I could have easily won gold in 10m shooting, says Heena Sidhu after winning bronze

The ace Indian shooter won her third consecutive medal at the Asian Games 2018. At the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang, China's Qian Wang won the gold with a Games record of 240.3 while Japan's Minjung Kim settled for silver with 237.6. It was Heena's third medal in the quadrennial extravaganza and the first in an individual event.

Asian Games Special Page

The 28-year-old shot a near-perfect 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field but a 9.6 in the next attempt dashed her hopes of a better finish. Having made an incredible comeback after languishing at 13th and 17th places in the qualification stage, Heena did not look content with the eventual third-place finish as she managed to reduce the gap to a mere 0.1 between her and the gold medal.

After winning the medal Sidhu said, "It was a satisfying day. I am very happy with my shooting today and to win a bronze medal. But I believe I could have easily won a gold given the way I was shooting today.

"I lagged behind a bit in qualification, but in the final, I started really well. I was hitting well but I had to do a lot of adjustment because of group shifting. I have been doing well consistently at the Asian level and was very confident here. This was my third medal at the Asian Games and makes me very happy. I have won medals at the Asian Championships and the Asian Airgun Championships, so overall it is satisfying," she added further.

The Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist will now be heading directly to Korea for the World Championship.

"My next target now is the World Championship and I am heading directly to Korea directly from here," she signed off.