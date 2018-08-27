English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Indian bridge teams settle for 2 bronze

Posted By: PTI
Mens team of India in bridge at the Asian Games 2018
Men's team of India in bridge at the Asian Games 2018

Jakarta, August 26: India settled for two bronze medals from the debut sport of bridge in the Asian Games after the men and mixed teams lost their semifinal matches here on Sunday (August 26).

The men's team lost to Singapore while the mixed team suffered defeat at the hands of Thailand. There is no bronze medal play-off in bridge sport at the Games. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.

Asian Games special page | Medals tally

The super mixed team, however, had failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Mixed Bridge team of India at the Asian Games 2018
Mixed Bridge team of India at the Asian Games 2018

The six-member men's team comprised Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee.

The mixed team is made up of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The men's team has an average age of 52 while the mixed team has 57. The sport of bridge has been introduced for the first time in the Asian Games.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ESP 2 - 0 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 0:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue