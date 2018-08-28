Asian Games 2018: Indian men's compound archery team misses gold by a whisker

It was a dramatic final in which the Indian team was a point ahead of the Koreans at the end of the regulation four sets.

But the celebrating defending champion side, comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini, was in for a surprise when Korea managed to log a point on review.

One of the Korean team's 9s in final set was deemed a 10 on revision leaving the two teams tied at 229-229.

In the shoot-off, the Koreans managed one inner 10 (closest to bull's eye), a 10 and 9, compared to the two 10s and a 9 by the Indians, to walk away with the top honours.

It was a perfect start to the final as India shot a maximum 60 to Korea's 56 in the opening set.

The shooting standards dropped in second set with India scoring 54, including an 8, to the opponents' 58, levelling the final at 114-114.

The third set went in India's favour 58-56, giving them a much need two point advantage going into the final set.

There was a gold at stake and senior archer Verma constantly fired up his team-mates. Verma delivered when it mattered most, shooting couple of 10 pointers in the final set. But when the judges ruled two 9s to 10s, it was 229-229, pushing the final into a dramatic shoot-off.

India shot a 9, 10 and 10 and Korea shot a 10-9-10. The score was tied but Korea prevailed via a measured win after it had its 10s more closer to the bull's eye than India.

That left defending champions in utter disbelief. "You can't say much about finals like these. The wind direction also played a role. It is just bad luck for us today," said a dejected Verma.

