English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Injured Vikas Krishan pulls out, settles for bronze

Posted By:
Vikas Krishan
Vikas Krishan had to settle for bronze

Jakarta, August 31: India's Vikas Krishan had to settle for a bronze medal in the Asian Games boxing 75kg category after he was declared medically unfit to fight his semifinal bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.

The 26-year-old was due to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan in his last-four clash on Friday (August 31) evening but has been forced out due to the injury.

"There is inflammation in retina as well and it is too risky to let him fight. He will have to take a break for a few weeks," an official of the contingent was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

Vikas has, however, managed to script history by becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch three successive Asian Games medals.

ASIAN GAMES SPECIAL PAGE

He won a lightweight 60kg category gold in Guangzhou 2010, before winning a middle-weight bronze in the 2014 edition in Incheon.

The Haryana-boxer sustained the cut during his pre-quarterfinal bout and the injury aggravated during his gruelling quarterfinal clash against China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan.

The former World Championships bronze-medallist, who won a gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, overcame the bleeding to assure himself a medal.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue