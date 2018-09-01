English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Pranab-Shibhnath win bridge gold for India

Posted By: PTI
Pranab Bardhan (left) and Shibhnath Sarkar pose after winning the gold medal in the Mens Pair Bridge event at the Asian Games 2018
Pranab Bardhan (left) and Shibhnath Sarkar pose after winning the gold medal in the Men's Pair Bridge event at the Asian Games 2018

Jakarta, September 1: India won a gold medal in the bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event, here on Saturday (September 1).

The 60-year-old Pranab and 56-year-old Shibhnath finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals.

ASIAN GAMES SPECIAL PAGE

The Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver with a score of 378 and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374 here.

Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333.

Bardhan, 60, is now the oldest man in Indian contingent to win a medal at the Asian Games. Bardhan, who had a construction business, said, "Bridge is more challenging than chess. It's the most competitive indoor game."

Sarkar, meanwhile, was anxious about the final. "I could not sleep last night and ate only fruit in breakfast. It's tough, the blood circulation shoots up with tension, we beat China and Singapore, it's great result for us," said an elated Sarkar, who is a teacher at Jadavpur University.

In mixed pair, India's Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar finished fifth to miss out of a medal after scoring 333 in the final. Another Indian pair in fray, Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal finished at the seventh spot with a score of 329.

In women's pair event, Hema Deora and Marianne Karmarkar ended their campaign at the seventh place with a score of 349. India finished third overall with one gold and two bronze medals. India had won a bronze each in men's team and the mixed team events.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 246, 42/2 (20.0 vs IND 273
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 14:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue