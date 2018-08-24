English

Asian Games 2018: Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh win bronze in Double Sculls

Posted By: PTI
Bhagwan Singh (left) and Rohit Kumar (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Palembang, August 24: India bagged their second bronze medal in rowing through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh with a third-place finish in lightweight double sculls at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang on Friday (August 24).

Indian rowers Rohit and Bhagwan clocked 7:04.61 to win bronze in their event at the JSC Lake. Japan's Miyaura Masayuki and Takeda Masahiro won the gold with a timing of 7:01.70 while Koreans Kim Byunghoon and Lee Minhyuk (7:03.22) bagged silver.

Earlier, Dushyant won the country its first rowing medal at the ongoing Games, claiming a bronze in men's lightweight single sculls. Korea's Hyunsu Park and Hong Kong's Chun Gun Chiu won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Dushyant, who was declared the best rower in the 2013 National Championships, finished third on the podium with a timing of 7.18.76 as India enjoyed a good beginning on the sixth day of competition.

This was India's 20th medals at the ongoing Games and 12th bronze. The country has also won four gold and as many silver medals.

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 9:38 [IST]
