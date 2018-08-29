Asian Games 2018: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra clinch bronze in mixed doubles table tennis

A couple of unforced errors led to the defeat but it was India's first medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games, nonetheless. In fact, Batra, 23, became the first Indian woman to clinch any medal in the sport. On Tuesday, the men's team returned India's first-ever Asiad medal in table tennis, a bronze.

Kamal and Batra appeared inspired from the bronze medal the previous day and rose from strength to strength during the campaign.

They had a tough encounter in the quarterfinals but eventually prevailed over North Korea's Ji Song An/Hyo Sim Cha 3-2 to assure themselves of a medal. Kamal and Batra defeated the duo 4-11 12-10 6-11 11-6 11-8 in a thrilling contest that lasted 38 minutes.

It was tougher in the semifinal though as they were down 0-2 in the seven-game contest as the Chinese took away the momentum of the game.

Kamal fought back in the third game and stayed in the contest with a 11-minute 13-11. However, they couldn't hold the advantage in the fourth, losing tamely 4-11. The fifth game was a challenging one but it slipped from the Indian duo in nine minutes and sent the Chinese into the final.

The other mixed doubles pair of Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar crashed out in the Round of 16, losing to Hong Kong's Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-4).

Batra and Kamal, meanwhile, braved through the Round of 32 over Malaysia's Choong Javen/Dick Karen Lyne 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-8) and Lee Sangsu/Jeon Jihee of Korea 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4).

"In the mixed doubles, the role of the female player is very important. More often than not, it actually decides who is going to win the match," Kamal said after the match. "It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got too. I am still pinching myself," added Kamal.

(With PTI inputs)