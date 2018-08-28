English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Silver for Indian women's compound archery team

Posted By:
The Indian women faltered in the final set to settle for silver
The Indian women faltered in the final set to settle for silver

Jakarta, August 28: India's compound archery team trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumar and Muskan Kirar clinched a silver at the 2018 Asian Games currently underway in Indonesia.

At the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta, the Indian trio missed out on just three points to South Korea in the gold medal round with the final score reading 231-228 in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.

The gold medal match was neck and neck till the third set with both teams tied at 173-173.

ASIAN GAMES SPECIAL PAGE

India won the first set 59 to 57 and that included five ten pointers. South Koreas lifted their game in the second set, winning 58-56 to level the tie at 115-115.

The Koreans were taking the aim first, putting the Indians under constant pressure. The pressure got to the Indians in the end.

India had beaten Chinese Taipei in the semifinals and Indonesia in the last eight stage. India had won a bronze in the same event at Incheon four years ago.

"We have improved on our last time's performance so that is a big positive. The wind conditions were tricky but we were pretty consistent until the final set. We are really happy with our performance.The support from the central government has been great," said Surekha, who was part of the bronze-winning team in the previous edition

Asked if the pressure of shooting second got to the team, the 22-year-old said: "We don't think like that."

(With added inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue