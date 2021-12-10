English
Asian Games 2022: Equestrian trials to be held in Mumbai from December 12-16

By Pti
Asian Games 2022 Equestrian trials to be held in Mumbai from December 12-16

Mumbai, December 10: In a first, 2022 Asian Games equestrian trials will be held at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) in Mumbai from December 12-16.

The 'Show jumping' selection trials will take place at the Mahalakshmi race course with riders aged 16 and above eligible for participation.

Organized by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the trials which will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify under the following categories:

CATEGORIES

(a) Show Jumping 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification

(b) Show Jumping 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification

This is the first time ever, Mumbai will be playing host to the equestrian Asian Games selection 2nd and 3rd round of trials in December 2021 and January 2022.

The trials will take place under the supervision of Judges (Francis Henry Andre Normandin from France, Maria De Uriarte Spain FEI3 Arbaiza from Spain and Mr. Jody Leonce F Fourneau from Belgium) appointed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

ARC is the only facility in Mumbai providing exclusive stables with world class horse care and trained grooms to its members to house their thorough bred and warm blood horses.

It also has 4 horse riding arenas including an international standard all weather riding arena and a floodlit polo arena, as well as a polo field.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 15:41 [IST]
