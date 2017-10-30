Archer hit by arrow during training in SAI

Kolkata, October 30: A 14-year-old archer training at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bolpur had a close shave after an arrow pierced through the right side of her neck during a practice session on Monday (October 30).

Terming it "accidental", SAI regional director MS Goindi said the arrow pierced through the collarbone of Fazila Khatun and she is "out of danger" recovering at the hospital.

"A stray arrow hit her near the collarbone. Luckily, it did not pierce through the wind pipe and she is now out of danger," Goindi said.

According to reports, a misfiring arrow from her fellow archer, Jewel Shaikh, hit Fazila. In a video, Fazila is seen with the arrow pierced through the skin in the right side of the neck at the hospital.

Calling for a detailed inquiry into the incident, Goindi said: "There's a strict protocol about shooting. When archers go to collect the arrows, there is a ceasefire. Only when they return to their respective marking line, the next round of shooting begins. But I don't understand how this has happened."

Goindi added these kind of mishap would not happen again. "All the coaches are accountable, I will conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain whether there's a lapse from any of them. I will ensure that such mishaps don't happen again," Goindi said.

A promising recurve archer, Fazila was inducted as one of the 23 SAI trainees after a trial and district competition earlier in July. She was training to prepare for the Inter-SAI tournament to be held here next month.

SAI centre in-charge Utpal Ganguly said: "The direction of the arrow had changed suddenly due to the wind. The girl is now out of danger."