Athletes irked with Haryana Government's order seeking one-third of their earnings

The government diktat hasn't gone down well with the athletes and drawn sharp criticism from them.

"One-third of the income earned by the sportsperson from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council. The money shall be used for the development of sports in the State," said the notification issued by Principal Secretary (Sports and Youth Department), Ashok Khemka.

#Haryana Govt notification dated 30 April 2018 asks sports-persons to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements to the Haryana State Sports Council, amount to be used for development of sports in the state. pic.twitter.com/I254k976lZ — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Khemka had hit the headlines during his stint as head of land registration department by alleging irregularities in land deals involving Robert Vadra a few years ago.

"In case the sportsperson is treated on duty with the prior approval of the competent authority while taking part in professional sports or commercial endorsements, the full income earned by the sportsperson on this account will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council," said the notification, which is not yet up on the government website.

The athletes employed with the state government such as former hockey captain Sardar Singh and boxer Akhil Kumar, also a national observer for his sport, refused to comment on the matter for the time being. The athletes said they are yet to be officially communicated on the issue.

Does the government even realize how much of hard work a sportsperson puts in? How can they ask for one-third of the income? I do not support this at all. Govt should've at least discussed it with us: Wrestler Babita Phogat to ANI on Haryana govt's notification (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/s1UTKJ03TP — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

However, some other Haryana athletes, not employed with the state government, reacted with shock.

"I have not yet seen the notification, I am only coming to know of it through media reports. I can only say that the athletes who compete in Olympic sports are already from very poor families," said double-Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar.

"The government should make policies which encourage athletes. I haven't heard of such a policy anywhere else in the world. The athlete should be competing with a free mind, not with stress like this," he added.

This policy should be reviewed. Govt should establish a committee of senior sportspersons & take their input before forming a policy of this type. This will affect the morale of sportspersons & might affect their performance as well: Sushil Kumar, on Haryana Govt's notification pic.twitter.com/NXcZ9WZsWC — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Fellow wrestler and Olympic bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was harsher in his criticism of the move.

"God save us from such officials, who are taking senseless decisions like this. Their contribution to the development of sports in Haryana has been zero but I am sure, they will play a big role in the decline of sports in the state," he tweeted.

I am saddened by notification. It seems as if illiterate people are making policies. Do they not know that we're already paying taxes on money we win in competitions. If this is how things are going to work the medal count will go down: Babita Phogat on Haryana Govt notification pic.twitter.com/YOSLS4tFDZ — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

"Now, athletes will move to other states and these officials will be responsible for this," he added.

The Haryana government had earlier courted controversy when it had decided to reduce the prize money for those Commonwealth Games medal winners from the state who were employed with other departments or states.

ऐसे अफसर से राम बचाए, जब से खेल विभाग में आए है तब से बिना सिर -पैर के तुग़लकी फ़रमान जारी किए जा रहे है।हरियाणा के खेल-विकास में आपका योगदान शून्य है किंतु ये दावा है मेरा इसके पतन में आप शत् प्रतिशत सफल हो रहे है।अब हरियाणा के नए खिलाड़ी बाहर पलायन करेंगे और SAHAB आप ज़िम्मेदार pic.twitter.com/YazW6YLqTB — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 8, 2018

इनको तो ये भी नहीं पता की pro-league जब होती है तो खिलाड़ी जो विभिन्न camp में रहते है , इसमे हिस्सा लेते है । कितनी बार छुट्टियों का approval कहा - कहा से लेते रहेंगे।अनुभव है कि नाम-चीन खिलाड़ी जब “साहब” को सलामी नहीं ठोकते तो नए-नए पैंतरे अपनाते है उन्हे अपने पीछे भगाने के । — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 8, 2018

The felicitation function planned for the prize money distribution on April 26 had to be eventually cancelled indefinitely when the athletes threatened to boycott it.